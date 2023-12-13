Trains between Mysuru and Bengaluru every 10 minutes
December 13, 2023

Railway Board unveils ambitious plan for enhanced connectivity; quadrupling tracks between two cities

Bengaluru: In a significant move aimed at enhancing travel infrastructure and fostering economic growth, the Railway Board has made the decision to operate trains between Mysuru and Bengaluru at intervals of 10 minutes. This initiative is poised to offer passengers a swifter, safer, and more comfortable travel experience.

The proposed metro-style trains connecting the two cities are part of a broader plan to quadruple the existing tracks on this route, addressing the escalating demand for improved connectivity. The Railway Board has given the green light for the final location survey for quadrupling in Bangarpet-Jolarpet, Bengaluru-Tumakuru, and Bengaluru-Mysuru sections. Additionally, approval has been granted for the final location survey of a circular railway encompassing the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Upon completion of the quadrupling project, two sets of trains (exclusive Mysuru-Bengaluru and Mysuru to other destinations) will operate between Mysuru and Bengaluru, with the additional tracks laid alongside the existing ones. Simultaneously, electrification works will be undertaken, as stated by Railway Board officials.

Unlike Metro systems, suburban systems in all Indian cities are integrated into the Indian railway network, ensuring optimal infrastructure utilisation. Presently, K-RIDE is mandated to construct four corridors within Bengaluru city limits.

The collaboration between the current and future Indian Railways network, coupled with initiatives by the South Western Railway, is expected to significantly enhance commuter traffic connectivity between Bengaluru City and satellite towns.

This rail project is anticipated to be a game-changer in alleviating traffic congestion, holding immense potential. Future plans include suburban trains operating at a frequency of 10 minutes, covering extensive areas in Bengaluru and its surrounding cities.

One more Vande Bharat train: Furthermore, Bengaluru is poised to receive an additional Vande Bharat Express service connecting the capital of Karnataka to Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. This service, long awaited by the public, responds to the frequent travel needs between the two cities.

While specific timings for the Vande Bharat Express are yet to be announced, it is noteworthy that the existing Uday Express currently operates in the morning with a travel time of approximately 7 hours.

However, the potential launch of the Vande Bharat Express raises considerations about timings, given its semi-high-speed nature and the associated cost implications for regular commuters. If implemented, this would mark the second Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru and neighbouring Tamil Nadu, complementing the existing train that covers the Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru route, inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi in November last year.

