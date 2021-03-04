Staying away from politics, says Sasikala ahead of TN polls

March 4, 2021

Chennai: V.K. Sasikala, the ousted former chief of Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK, who was released from a Bengaluru jail in January and was widely expected to challenge for control of the party, and the Chief Minister’s post, in next month’s election, will “stay away from politics and public life.”

In a letter released on Wednesday night, Sasikala, a confidante of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, wrote: “I have never been after power or position even when Jaya was alive. Won’t do that after she is dead. I am staying away from politics to ensure continuation of AIADMK’s ‘golden rule’ in Tamil Nadu.”

“I will pray to God and my sister (Jayalalithaa) for AIADMK’s victory (and) urge supporters of AIADMK to work together and defeat the DMK. I urge the party cadre to work to keep her legacy going,” she added.

Hours earlier, the BJP, which said it was a part of “AIADMK-led alliance”, said the AIADMK would decide on her return. The ruling party had, so far, ruled out allowing either Sasikala or her nephew, TTV Dhinakaran and his Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) into the fold. Last week she said, “as our amma (Jaya) wished”, AIADMK and AMMK should contest together.

Politically, Sasikala’s call could help AIADMK retain the support of the Thevar community, which she is from, and which is a key vote bank for the party. However, scuttling such a possibility, TTV Dhinakaran said: “We will contest polls and announce our alliance and candidates soon.”

To a specific question, if the BJP was behind her decision, he said: “Till yesterday you were asking if BJP was working for a patch-up. Now you’re asking if they are behind her quitting. Who would she blame?” Sasikala cannot contest polls for six years since she was convicted for corruption, but many see her letter as part of a larger strategy.

With no major crossover from the ruling AIADMK after her return, if the party loses in the election, it strengthens her case and paves the way for the rank and file to look to her to lead.

Sasikala had stepped in as party chief after Jayalalithaa’s death in Dec.2016, and was set to take her post when she was handed a four-year jail term for corruption. Before she left for jail she handpicked current Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami. He had unseated current Deputy CM O. Panneerselvam after he rebelled against Sasikala’s claim, to take over. However, in her absence, the two patched up and removed her from party.