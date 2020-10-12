Stop this irresponsible littering around garbage bins

October 12, 2020

Sir,

Recently, two garbage collection bins — one for wet and the other for dry waste — were erected and we were happy that citizens will be more responsible and use the bin for the purpose for which it is put up.

But unfortunately some irresponsible citizens keep throwing plastic packets containing mixed waste from a distance, around the bins even if the bin is empty.

These packets contain some food stuff and are picked up by the street dogs, taken to the middle of the road, opened, eaten what they can and the rest becomes an ugly looking litter on the street.

Even if some citizens put the waste into the bin, the dogs climb, pick packets and scatter them on the streets. This problem has surfaced despite Pourakarmikas’ regular collection of waste from citizens’ doorsteps.

In these days of COVID-19 pandemic, such acts of irresponsible littering will not be conducive to maintaining clean atmosphere in the city. This bad habit mars the beauty of our heritage (clean) city environment and has to be dealt with severely. Health Inspectors and Supervisors may be authorised to take photos of erring people, confront them and collect hefty fines so that a sense of fear may be created.

Citizens must be responsible and educate their housemaids, who come at odd hours for their chores, and while going, take the waste packets and throw them casually around such secondary bins.

– Vasanthkumar Mysoremath, Ex-Member, MCC-JnNURM Vision Committee on Solid Waste Management, Tilak Nagar, 10.10.2020

