Stray dog menace on the rise

December 27, 2021

Sir,

This has reference to the recent letter in this column where a citizen from Gokulam has raised the menace of stray dogs.

Vidyashankar Layout, wherein a reputed School is situated next to Ring Road, is one such area, where the menace is very acute. Many school-going kids and aged citizens have a tough time with these dogs. Will MCC take suitable action?

– G. Sreenivasa Murthy, Vidyashankar Layout, 20.12.2021

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]