Voice of The Reader

Stray dog menace on the rise

December 27, 2021

Sir,

This has reference to the recent letter in this column where a citizen from Gokulam has raised the menace of stray dogs.

Vidyashankar Layout, wherein a reputed School is situated next to Ring Road, is one such area, where the menace is very acute. Many school-going kids and aged citizens have a tough time with these dogs. Will MCC take suitable action?

– G. Sreenivasa Murthy, Vidyashankar Layout, 20.12.2021

2 COMMENTS ON THIS POST To “Stray dog menace on the rise”

  1. Mysore Citizen says:
    December 27, 2021 at 8:06 pm

    I don’t think any action will be taken. Stray dogs menace is not just in Gokulam or Vidyashankar Layout. All over Mysore this problem exist and one of the reason for this is dumping of garbage. I have seen many people writing letters to Star of Mysore on this issue but our please are falling on deaf ears. It’s not about just one or 2 stray dogs in a particular area. At every few meters one can find pack of 5-6 dogs which is really terrifying especially for kids. Some dogs are harmless but there are some which bark and chase people without any reason. In Vani Vilas Layout, Hebbal residents have been facing this issue since long time and despite complaining to authorities, no action has been taken.

  2. Shantala says:
    December 27, 2021 at 8:32 pm

    Stray dogs and rabies, the menace of this third world country. It has been like this for decades. Nothing new here.

Searching