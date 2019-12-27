Student goes missing from city

December 27, 2019

Mysuru: An engineering student, who left her Paying Guest (PG) accommodation on Dec. 20, saying that she was going to Hospet for a medical check-up, has since gone missing.

The missing student is 20-year-old Rachana, daughter of Yallappa of Hospet. Yallappa in his complaint to Alanahalli Police has stated that her daughter has not reached Hospet nor has she returned back to her PG.

Those having any information about the missing student may contact Alanahalli Police Station on Ph: 0821-2418311 or call Police Control Room on Ph: 0821-2418339, according to a press release.

