Yoganarasimhaswamy Temple to distribute 2 lakh laddus on New Year
News

Yoganarasimhaswamy Temple to distribute 2 lakh laddus on New Year

December 27, 2019

Mysuru: Sri Yoganarasimhaswamy Temple at Vijayanagar 1st Stage in city, will be distributing two lakh laddus to the devotees visiting the temple in Jan. 1, 2020 on the occasion of New Year.

Disclosing this at a press meet at the temple premises this morning, Temple Founder Sri Bashyam Swamiji said that the laddus will be distributed from 4 am to 12 midnight on Jan. 1. Twenty quintal Puliyogare will be distributed to the devotees, he added.

Continuing, he said that about 50 cooks have been preparing the laddus since Dec. 20 by using 100 quintal sugar, 50 quintal Chickpea flour (Kadale hittu), 4,000 litres oil, 200 kg cashew, 200 kg dry grapes, 100 kg Badami, 200 kg Diamond Sugar, 500 kg Bura Sugar, 10 kg Pista, 20 kg Elachi, 20 kg Nutmeg (Jakai), 5 kg Pacha Karpura and 100 kg cloves. He  added that 10,000 laddus weighing 2 kg and 2 lakh laddus weighing 200 grams each are being prepared.

Temple Administrator N. Srinivas was present at the press meet.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching