GTD performs guddali puja for slew of development works

December 27, 2019

Mysuru: A day after Solar Eclipse, Chamundeshwari JD(S)MLA and former Minister G.T. Devegowda performed guddali puja (ground breaking ceremony) to a slew of development works in his constituency this morning.

The works included storm water drain works near MUDA shopping complex in Vijayanagar Third Stage (Rs.25 lakh), construction of drain and cross drains near the park at ‘B’ Block in Vijayanagar third stage, development of the circle (Nirmiti Kendra Junction) at ‘B’ Block in Vijayanagar third stage (Rs.20 lakh), cleaning and developmental works of Hinkal Burial Grounds, construction of drain and cross-drains at ‘E, F & G’ Blocks in Vijayanagar third stage, infrastructure development works in second phase of Vijayanagar fourth stage, re-asphalting of certain roads in second phase of Vijayanagar fourth stage, water pipeline works in second phase of Vijayanagar fourth stage (Rs.50 lakh), laying of roads and road development works at Hinkal and other road related works at Hinkal.

Devegowda also inspected the area around Aishwarya Hospital in Vijayanagar Third stage where there were complaints of underground drainage and storm water drainage problems, storm water drainage construction works at Vijayanagar third stage and the developmental works going on at some parks in Vijayanagar. The MLA directed the officials to take appropriate measures for addressing civic problems and for infrastructure improvement in the area.

MUDA Commissioner P.S. Kantharaju, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, MUDA Superintending Engineer Prabhakar, MCDCC Bank President G.D. Harish Gowda and other officials were present.

