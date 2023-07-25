‘Suburban Rail Project to be expanded to Mysuru’

July 25, 2023

Bengaluru: Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development M.B. Patil said that the South Western Railway (SWR) authorities have been sought permission for executing the feasibility report on extending the Bengaluru Sub-urban Railway project to Mysuru, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Kolar, Magadi, Gauribidanur and Bangarpet.

He was presiding over a progress review meeting with K-RIDE (Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Company Limited) officials here yesterday.

K-RIDE is a joint venture of Government of Karnataka and the Ministry of Railways, that is tasked with the implementation of 148-km line Suburban Railway network in Bengaluru city, that will comprise of 4 corridors. The commuter Rail network will comprise 4 corridors and 57 stations covering a total distance of 148.17-km.

Later speaking to press persons, Patil said that there is a growing need for extending this Suburban Rail network to cities around Bengaluru and Mysuru.

Pointing out that phase-1 of the 148.17-km railway network is being taken up, he said that a meeting was held on June 6 to discuss the network expansion, during which in-principle approval was given for K-RIDE project.

The first phase includes the four corridors of Bengaluru City-Devanahalli (41.4-km), Byappanahalli-Chikkabanavara (25.01-km), Kengeri-Whitefield (35.32-km) and Heelalige-Rajanukunte (46.25-km), he pointed out.

K-RIDE plans to take up the 125-km Kengeri-Mysuru line, among other corridors in the second phase, the Minister added.