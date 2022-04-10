April 10, 2022

Bahra University Shimla VC delivers JSS Graduation Day address

Mysore/Mysuru: “Hard work with involvement and perseverance leads to success. Success is not a destination but a journey,” said Bahra University Shimla Vice-Chancellor (VC) Dr. B.S. Nagendra Parashar. He was delivering the Graduation Day address at the 14th Graduation Day of JSS College of Arts, Commerce and Science, Ooty Road, at Golden Jubilee Hall in the College premises recently.

“Learning is a lifelong journey, as there is a lot to learn in our life. Success is proportionate to work where the application of concepts in our day-to-day life is the aim of education. Ever-growing competition needs enhanced knowledge of technology. One cannot live in their comfort rather they need to fight to be successful,” the VC opined.

Pointing out that there is nothing impossible to achieve in this world, he advised, “Young graduates should not run away from problems as there are solutions for every problem. It takes time to achieve the aspired goal. Good communication and using the presence of mind help in leading one to the path of success. Never think about failures and end up losing your precious life. Holistic growth of a graduate is the purpose of education and at the same time being a good human being is most important in life,” he added.

A total of 999 graduates (533 UG and 466 PG) of which 526 ladies participated in the ceremony; and 64 toppers were honoured on the occasion. Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, Executive Secretary, JSS Mahavidyapeetha, administered oath to the fresh graduates. Prof. B.V. Sambashivaiah, Chief Executive, welcomed the gathering. Prof. M.P. Vijayendra Kumar, Principal, proposed a vote of thanks. Sannidi and group rendered invocation. Dr. R. Suhas, Dept. of Chemistry, compered the programme. Dr. B. Prabhuswamy, Controller of Examination, was present on the dais.