Youth who leaked illegal mining info to MP assaulted

April 10, 2022

Complaint, counter complaints lodged at Arakere Police Station

Srirangapatna: A youth, accusing the supervisor of a crusher unit and his children of assaulting him for informing Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambarish about rampant illegal mining has lodged a complaint at Arakere Police Station.

Meanwhile, a woman, who had given her land for the crusher unit has also lodged a counter complaint against the youth for not only trespassing into her property but also for making videos and assaulting her.

The youth, who has been allegedly assaulted, is Ramu of Chennakere village. He has accused crusher unit supervisor Nanjegowda and his sons of assaulting him. He is undergoing treatment at MIMS Hospital. In his complaint, Ramu has stated that as he had given information about rampant illegal mining at the crusher unit in Jakkanahalli, the supervisor of the crusher unit and his children had assaulted him.

Meanwhile, the woman, identified as Meenakshi, who is said to have giver her land for the crusher unit said that while she and Nanjegowda were speaking near the crusher unit, when Ramu illegally entered into the crusher unit and was making videos. When she questioned him about it, Ramu assaulted her.

In her complaint, Meenakshi has stated that Ramu’s family and her family were not in good terms and Ramu due to personal enmity was spreading rumours about her and her family. Based on the complaint and counter complaint, Arakere Police who have registered a case are investigating. Police said that the Crusher Unit was operating legally.