Sudha Murty to interact with book lovers

Mysuru: Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust and Mysore Book Clubs 2015 have jointly organised a morning with Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty at Wind Chimes, Nazarbad, tomorrow (Oct.12) at 10 am.

Sudha Murty, who inaugurated the 408th Dasara Celebrations, is going to talk about her writings and books and interact with the audience. For details contact Mob: 78997-57259, according to Book Clubs 2015 Founder Shubha Sanjay Urs.