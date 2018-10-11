Sudha Murty to interact with book lovers

Mysuru: Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust and Mysore Book Clubs 2015 have jointly organised a morning with Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty at Wind Chimes, Nazarbad, tomorrow (Oct.12) at 10 am.
Sudha Murty, who inaugurated the 408th Dasara Celebrations, is going to talk about her writings and books and interact with the audience. For details contact Mob: 78997-57259, according to Book Clubs 2015 Founder Shubha Sanjay Urs.
Thanks to S O M for making us about this nice programme of “SAMVAADA” with Padmashri Sudha Murthy; Chairman Infosys Foundation at ‘Wind Chime’ Nazarbad. Eureka! Wish K B G,s Nostradamus prediction become true. She has all the qualities to represent the down trodden and all sections of 130 crore Indian Population.
I had the pleasure of listening to her 120 minute talk and interaction with audience. She connected with every individual in the audience irrespective of age and gender. I being from Kodagu wanted to thank her personally for her concern for the ‘Kodagu Disaster affected Farmers and Agriculture dependent families” Due to lengthy Quee waiting to get her sginatures on the Books they purchased, I could meet and thank he & also get her address to which I wanted to send my First Kannada Book “Rathnana Barahagalu” about my environment / people/ Life. Dr Vasanthkumar Thimkapura, Plant Scientist, Humble Farmer, President of University of Mysore Alumni Association has spoken few words about needs to be done for improving life conditions of farmers. He wanted to share his ideas already written on the subject. Wish ” Kodagu Farmers Association” invites her to KODAGU and thank her personally. Her kind gesture will definitely help 1200 families affected by August Disaster to plan for their future and grow alternate crops in place of lost Coffee Estate and Paddy fields.