Summer relief: Bamboo water bowls at city parks
Summer relief: Bamboo water bowls at city parks

February 27, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: With the onset of summer, birds living in urban spaces are facing heat-related issues like dehydration which often lead to their death. To tackle this, city-based Jeev Daya Jain Charity (JDJC) installed over two dozen bamboo water bowls in and around a few parks near the Arch Gate on Lalitha Mahal Road and K.C. Layout Park yesterday.

Organisers urged the local residents and morning walkers to replenish the bamboo bowls with water regularly to enable birds and other small animals like squirrels and monkeys to quench thirst.

Corporator Dr. G. Roopa, Advisory Board Member of People For Animals (PFA) Kokila R. Jain, JDJC President Dilkush Kotari, Vice-President Santhosh Salecha, Secretary Sweety Parmar and Treasurer Anju Oswal and others were present.

