e-Office mandatory in Universities from Mar.1

February 27, 2022

Bengaluru: With some Universities going slow in adopting e-Office, the Higher Education Department has made it mandatory for all Universities in the State to submit files online only by using the e-Office software platform from Mar.1, 2022.

Higher Education Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan said here on Friday that officials have been instructed to send back files that arrive in physical format after the said date.

In a letter to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Department, Dr. Ashwathnarayan said that all the Universities were directed earlier to submit all the files through e-Office. But it had come to his notice that some of the Universities have still not implemented e-Office despite prior instructions, he noted.

He expressed dissatisfaction that though his office was functioning completely based on e-Office, letters, files, proposals and other correspondence from Universities were still being sent in physical format. This has defeated the very purpose of implementation of e-Office, the Minister added.

The Minister has also instructed for constitution of a committee to get a report within 15 days on digitalisation, Unified University and College Management system and National Academic Depository, which were being implemented as per the National Education Policy-2020.