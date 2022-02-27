Eighth convocation: 821 students of Yuvaraja College receive degrees

February 27, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A total of 821 students of the city’s Yuvaraja College received their Degree and Post-Graduate degrees at the eighth convocation held at the College’s Platinum Jubilee Hall here recently.

Adichunchanagiri University Vice-Chancellor Dr. S. Chandrashekar Shetty conferred the degrees, gold Medals and prizes to the students.

Dr. Chandrashekar Shetty said that the Universities have the responsibility of making higher education accessible even to the last person of the society. Highlighting the role of Universities in making our students excel globally, he said that the components of higher education should include information, research and qualitative based inputs. He further said that the efforts of Universities will become fruitful only if the students imbibe qualities such as truth, affection, honesty, unity and humanity.

University of Mysore Vice- Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar presided.

The college Principal Dr. B.S. Yashoda, Controller of Examinations Dr. K.B. Umesh were present. A.S. Satish bagged the first rank in M.Sc, while V. Keertana secured the second rank and G.S. Harshitha, third rank. M. Shivaraj bagged the first rank in M.Sc (Chemistry), C.G. Sadhana, second rank and R. Sushma, third rank.

S. Madhusudhan bagged the first rank in M.Sc Food Science and Nutrition, D. Shilpa second rank and Seema S. Siddiqui, the third rank.

A total of 41 rank students, including Ananth N. Rao (B.Sc — Physical Science), Supraja M. Kodenche (Natural Science), Sanjay Bharadwaj (Zoology) and Sneha Abraham (Botany), received gold medals.