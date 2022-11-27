Suraksha initiative to make city safe

November 27, 2022

Police make tenants’ identity verification process mandatory for all landlords

Mysuru: Following the arrest of Mangaluru cooker bomb accused Mohammad Shariq who had taken a house on rent at Lokanayakanagar near Metagalli, the Mysuru City Police have come up with stringent measures — Suraksha — to verify the background of tenants who take houses on rent within the city limits.

The Police have brought out two types of forms, ‘Suraksha-1’ for property owners renting their houses on rent or lease and another ‘Suraksha-2’ for those running Paying Guest (PG) accommodations, including home stays and any dwelling places given on rent.

“It is mandatory for landlords to verify the identity of their tenants before the end of December this year. The forms to verify the identity of the tenants will be made available in all Police Stations and also can be downloaded from the Police Department’s website,” City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh told reporters yesterday.

Making a safe city

“All rented places will include apartments, home stays, and PG facilities. We want to make the neighbourhood safer and people’s role is crucial in any such action,” he added. The Commissioner was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Law and Order Pradeep Gunti and DCP Crime and Traffic M.S. Geetha Prasanna.

“Landlords, who have let out their houses or rooms and provided PG accommodation, will have to fill out the details in the stipulated tenants’ identity verification form and submit the same to the jurisdictional Police Station. The filled-up forms will also have to be accompanied by a photocopy of any one of the tenants’ identities like Aadhaar card, passport, ration card, driving licence or voter identity card.

“We cannot verify the details of each and every tenant within a short period but can verify the details of suspicious persons. Our Department has a system to verify the background information of individuals living in their places as tenants or lessees. Owners may utilise the service by paying a prescribed fee and the service will be provided within a week,” he added.

Action against landlords

“We are taking this seriously and have put stringent measures in place. Action will be taken against those landlords who fail to complete the identity verification process and they will be held responsible if their tenants are involved in any criminal activity,” the Commissioner added.

The Police has sought the assistance of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) officials to verify the particulars submitted by the landlords, he added. “This apart, owners of hotels and lodges should also compulsorily verify the identity of the guests booking accommodation before handing over rooms,” he said.

11 pm deadline

On the general law and order in the city, Ramesh said that all beverage shops, small and big, selling tea and coffee must close before 11 pm. “Some shops are seen open beyond the 11 pm deadline and we will not allow this anymore. Avoid moving around after 11 pm. We will question those hanging around beverage shops after the deadline and their details will be recorded. If necessary, suspiciously moving people and criminals will be banished from the city and we are closely watching old and new rowdy-sheeters,” he added.

Don’t harass people in the name of safety: BJP spokesperson

Mysuru: The City Police move to make tenants’ identity verification process mandatory and asking all landlords of rented accommodation, PGs and home stays to complete the process by Dec. 31 this year has been criticised a day after its launch.

“This will lead to extortion/corruption and the decision has been taken without applying thoughts. Government officers are here to serve people, but in this case, they are harassing landlords and the general public with their strange rules in the name of a secure city,” said BJP spokesperson Prakash Shesharaghavachar this morning.

“Landlords have been asked to submit details to the jurisdictional Police Stations and this will lead to corruption,” he claimed. “The decision has been arrived at in a tearing hurry without any thoughts and consultation. In fact, rules must be implemented for the safety of the residents. Here, the Police are harassing the public in the name of providing a safe place to stay,” he said.

Prakash Shesharaghavachar has urged City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh to withdraw the order and modify the same for public convenience.