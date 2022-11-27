‘Will move SC seeking Kodava land’

November 27, 2022

Dr. Subramanian Swamy at Kodava National Day

Madikeri: The Codava National Council (CNC) observed its 32nd Kodava National Day at Capitol Village in Madikeri yesterday and Rajya Sabha MP and former Union Minister Dr. Subramanian Swamy was the chief guest.

Addressing a large gathering of community members who were dressed in their traditional attires, Dr. Swamy said that the demand for a separate Kodava land is justified. “I will move the Supreme Court (SC) seeking formation of an autonomous Kodava land,” he said.

Pointing out that Kodavas have the Constitutional right to demand an autonomous status, Dr. Swamy said he would file an application in the SC and engage top advocates for argument. Stating that when B.S. Yediyurappa was the CM, he had promised to fulfil the demand of an autonomous state, the RS MP said that nothing has happened since then and the current CM Basavaraj Bommai seems to have little understanding of the issue.

“There is nothing wrong in seeking an autonomous State. The formation of Goa, Telangana and Uttarakhand are a result of relentless struggle. The Kodavas are an integral part of India and they are seeking a separate autonomous region as their Constitutional right,” he said.

CNC President Nandineravanda U. Nachappa said that the CNC has not taken up the demand with little understanding of the issue. “We respect the Constitution and are following it. Kodava land can be obtained if we have a complete understanding of the Constitution,” he noted.

Virat Hindustan Sangam (VHS) National General Secretary Jagadish Shetty maintained that the demand is not anti-national, he said that the Government should seriously consider the demand and take measures for its fulfilment.

Dr. Subramanian Swamy announced that he would give Rs. 10 lakh out of his Rajya Sabha MP grants for the development of Karada Maletirike Temple Road.

The event passed resolutions which chiefly included Constitutional special guarantee for Kodava customary personal laws and heritage, ethno-linguistic minority tribal national status for Kodavas, Constitutional special guarantee for Kodava land tenure and customary personal laws under Article 371 (k) of the Constitution.

Others included exemption under Indian Arms Act to hold firearms to Kodavas by race should continue without any hindrance and Kodava language being ancient, rich and a living spoken language, must be included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

The day-long event featured cultural performances.