Survivor records statement before Magistrate

September 23, 2021

We will demand capital punishment: CM

Bengaluru: In a major relief to the Police, the MBA student, who was raped at the foot of Chamundi Hill on Aug. 24, has recorded her statement before a Magistrate.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai informed the State Legislature yesterday that the Court of the II Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) in Mysuru has recorded the statement of the survivor.

“After a month, our Police have been able to convince her to provide a statement. She has given her statement and this shows the seriousness of the Police,” Bommai said.

Punishment for harsher crimes like the gang rape requires textbook investigation that has every element in order. But till now in the absence of the statement from the rape survivor, it had become challenging for the Police to collect evidence. The victim’s statement to the Police is a crucial aspect and Courts have held that the statement of a rape survivor should be enough to secure conviction.

“Our Police officers were in constant touch with her parents and persuaded them to allow her to record the statement,” the CM said and added that the Government will argue before Court to “hang the guilty” to send out a strong message.

“This is a very serious crime. I assure the house that the Government will build a watertight case and won’t allow the accused to take advantage of any loopholes (in investigations or trial),” the CM said.