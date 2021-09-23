Dasara jumbos undergo weight training

September 23, 2021

Gopalaswamy, Dhananjaya carry 400 kg sand bags with ease

Mysore/Mysuru: Dhananjaya, one of the Dasara Jumbos and senior Dasara elephant Gopalaswamy, who have arrived in city along with six other elephants to participate in this year’s Naada Habba, have begun their training in carrying weight at Mysore Palace premises.

On Tuesday, Dhananjaya carried sand bags weighing 400 kg with ease and proved to be the future Golden Howdah carrying elephant.

During the weight training exercise, Dhananjaya was brought in front of Kodi Someshwara Temple in the Palace premises, where Gaadhi-Namdha was fastened on his back and the cradle tied on top of it. A total of 400 kg sand bags were placed inside the cradle and he was given training.

Dhananjaya carried the weight with ease and walked majestically in front of the Palace and on Jumboo Savari route inside the Palace for two rounds. After training for about 45 minutes, all eight Dasara jumbos were given water and allowed to relax. Later at 4 pm the training began again.

Yesterday, Gopalaswamy too carried a total weight of 400 kg in the form of sand bags successfully. He (Gopalaswamy) carried the weight for about 40 minutes in front of the Palace and Jumboo Savari route inside the Palace premises for two rounds tirelessly and was allowed to take rest along with other elephants which too participated on the third day of training yesterday.