Cauvery Theerthodbhava at Talacauvery on Oct. 17

September 23, 2021

Public entry to witness the holy event yet to be decided

Mysore/Mysuru: The Cauvery Theerthodbhava will occur at Talacauvery in Kodagu on October 17.

A decision on whether to allow devotees to witness the occasion will be taken soon after the meeting to be chaired by the Minister in-charge of Kodagu district, said Deputy Commissioner Charulatha Somal.

Last year, devotees were not allowed to witness the Theerthodbhava event due pandemic.

In view of COVID-19, the Kodagu DC has asked the Health Department to deploy an adequate number of health teams at Talacauvery for ensuring SOPs.

At a meeting in Madikeri on Wednesday, she told the District officials to make all necessary arrangements for the event.

All cleanliness drives must be held before the event at Bhagamandala and Talacauvery through the Bhagamandala Gram Panchayat.

Drinking water, toilets and parking arrangements must be done at the site ahead of the event. The filling-up of potholes on Madikeri-Talacauvery road must be taken up immediately.

Kodagu DC Charulatha Somal, who chaired a meeting in Madikeri yesterday, seen with District Officials.

KSRTC will be asked to run more buses to Talacauvery if the public are allowed to participate.

Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra said adequate Police and Home Guards will be deployed at Talacauvery and Bhagamandala for security.

DHO Dr. R. Venkatesh said RT-PCR camp will be conducted on Oct. 13 and 14 if the test is made mandatory for visitors.

Last year, a small number of people witnessed the holy event amidst strict enforcement of COVID safety precautions.

No special buses ran to Talacauvery from Madikeri and other places, and the movement of private vehicles had also been restricted.