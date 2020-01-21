Suttur Jathra Mahotsava begins

January 21, 2020

Nanjangud: Thousands of people from different parts of the State have started arriving at Suttur Srikshetra on the banks of Kapila in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district since this morning to take part in the Annual Suttur Jathra Mahotsava that will feature a variety of spiritual, educational, sports and cultural activities.

The six-day event is organised every year by Suttur Mutt to commemorate the birth anniversary of Adi Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeshwara Shivayogi Swamiji, who founded the Sri Veerasimhasana Mahasamsthana Mutt at Suttur Srikshetra ten centuries ago. With Suttur wearing a festive look, people from Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Hassan are thronging the Srikshetra to take part in the fest, which will be officially inaugurated this evening.

As a prelude to the festival, a number of rituals were held at Suttur Mutt this morning since 4 am. Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji conducted Abhisheka at Karthru Gadduge.

Meanwhile, in the backdrop of a live bomb being found at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) yesterday, which was successfully detonated by bomb detection and disposal squad later in the evening, elaborate security arrangements have been made at Suttur Shrine.

Speaking to media, Nanjangud Dy.SP Prabhakar Rao Shinde informed that as part of their readiness, security personnel have been deployed at various points in town including 2 Dy.SPs, 9 Circle Inspectors, 34 PSIs, 62 ASIs, 300 Head Constables and Police Constables, 2 Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) battalions, 3 metal detectors along with the Dog Squads.

The Mutt has deployed more than 1,000 volunteers to provide clean drinking water, distribute prasadam, maintain cleanliness and sprinkle the water on mud roads to prevent dust as vehicles move.

The exhibition, agriculture fair and cultural fair are expected to draw a large number of visitors on the first day of the festival.

More than 200 stalls displaying home-made products, clothes, dress materials, handicrafts, agriculture tools and equipment have been set up at the exhibition.

Information centres have been set up at various parts of Suttur to guide the visitors about various events, which will be held during the 6-dayMahotsava.

Round-the-clock arrangements are being made for exhibition, agricultural and cultural fairs, desi games, boating, rangoli and sobane pada contests, cancer screening camp and other events, which will be inaugurated and attended by various dignitaries this evening at 4 pm.

Deputy Chief Minister Govind M. Karjol, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy, BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel, Women and Child Development Minister Shashikala Annasaheb Jolle, MP Annasaheb S. Jolle, former Minister Rani Sathish, former Minister Leeladevi R. Prasad inaugurates, BJP Yuva Morcha Gen. Secretary B.Y. Vijayendra, Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana President-designate Dr. H.S. Venkatesh Murthy, former MLA Vasu, MLA T. Venkataramanaiah and Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology Director Dr. C. Ramachandra will be participating in today’s inaugural event.

Various religious ceremonies including Sri Veerabhadreshwara Kondotsava, Mahamangalarati, Agrodaka, Punyaha, Naandi, Ankurarpana, Kalasha Sthapane and other rituals will be held this evening.

