Six-day Annual Jathra Mahotsava at Suttur Srikshetra from tomorrow

January 20, 2020

Mysuru: The six-day Annual Jathra Mahotsava of Adi Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeshwara Shivayogi Mahaswamiji will be held from Jan. 21 to 26 at Suttur Srikshetra in Nanjangud taluk. Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji will grace the occasion.

The Jathra Mahotsava is celebrated every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of the Founder of the institution. Around 15 lakh devotees from across the State are expected to take part in this religious and cultural event this year, according to the Mutt authorities.

Jan.21

4 am: Karthru Gadduge – Anugne, Mahasankalpapurvaka Maharudrabhisheka; 6.30 am: Special Pujas at village temples. Nandigunda – Peace-Prayer Friendship March; 7.30 am: Shatsthala Dhwajarohana – Sri Prabhukirita Swamiji. Message – Sri Maheshwara Swamiji; 8 am: Karthru Gadduge – Re-installation of Sri Nanjundeshwara, Nandi and Vinayaka idols. Srimutt – Abhisheka and Mahamanagalarati to Adi Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeshwara Shivayogi Mahaswamiji Utsava Murthy; 2.45 pm: Nandi Dhwajotsava; 3 pm: Utsava Murthy will be taken from Srimutt to Karthru Gadduge.

4 pm: Inauguration of the exhibition, agricultural and cultural fairs, desi games, boating, rangoli and sobane pada contests, cancer screening camp. Sri Jayasiddeshwara Shivacharya Swamiji and Sri Odeyar Channamallikarjuna Shivacharya Swamiji will grace the occasion. Former CM Dr. M. Veerappa Moily presides. Dy.CM Govind M. Karjol inaugurates expo. Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy inaugurates agri fair. BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel inaugurates cultural fair. Women and Child Development Minister Shashikala Annasaheb Jolle inaugurates desi games. MP Annasaheb S. Jolle inaugurates boating. Former Minister Rani Sathish inaugurates rangoli contest. Former Minister Leeladevi R. Prasad inaugurates sobane pada contest. BJP Yuva Morcha Gen. Secretary B.Y. Vijayendra inaugurates cancer screening camp. Felicitation to 85th Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana President-designate Dr. H.S. Venkatesh Murthy. Former MLA Vasu, MLA T. Venkataramanaiah and Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology Director Dr. C. Ramachandra chief guests.

6.30 pm: Sri Veerabhadreshwara Kondotsava; 7 pm: Mahamangalarati; 7.15 pm: Agrodaka, Punyaha, Naandi, Ankurarpana, Kalasha Sthapane.

Jan.22

4 am: Karthru Gadduge – Maharudrabhisheka. Installation of Sri Nanjundeshwara, Nandi and Vinayaka idols; 6 am: Laksha Bilwarchane; 7 am: Hasiruvaani Alankara. Mahamangalarati; 7.30 am: Peace-Prayer Friendship March; 8.30 am: Sri Nanjundeshwara, Nandi and Vinayaka Sannidhi – Mahamangalarati; 9 am: Karthru Gadduge – Shatsthala Dhwajarohana – Sri Chidananda Swamiji. Message – Sri Channarudramuni Shivacharya Swamiji. Sri Someshwara Sannidhi – Ashtottara Shatakumbhabhisheka, Mahamanagarati.

10 am: Mass Marriage. Dr. Sri Mummadi Nirvana Swamiji and Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade will grace the occasion. Akhila Bharata Veereshaiva Mahasabha President Dr. Shamanur Shivashankarappa presides. Former PM H.D. Deve Gowda inaugurates. Distribution of mangalya by Revenue Minister R. Ashoka. Administering of wedding vows by RSS Joint Gen. Secretary Mukund. Distribution of accessories by Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council S.R. Patil. Distribution of certificates by Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari. MLCs Allum Veerabhadrappa, G. Raghu Achar and K.T. Srikantegowda, MLAs Aravind C. Bellad and K.S. Lingesh, Industrialist S.S. Ganesh and Rekha Ganesh will be the chief guests.

10.45 am: Sahasrakumbotsava (Halharavi Utsava) – Sri Someshwaraswamy Utsava; 11 am: Karthru Gadduge – Maharudrabhisheka; 12 noon: Mahamangalarati; 12.15 pm: Doddammatayi Temple – Kalashotsava.

4 pm: Inauguration of State-level Bhajana Mela. Sri Dayanandapuri Swamiji, Sri Guruparadeshikendra Swamiji and Swami Muktidanandaji will grace the occasion. Former Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa presides. Former CM Siddharamaiah inaugurates. Legislators M.B. Patil, U.T. Khader, S.A. Ramdas, C. Puttarangashetty and B. Harshavardhan, Rajya Sabha Member Dr. Prabhakar B. Kore, former Ministers P.M. Narendraswamy and Dr. Geetha Mahadevaprasad, Mysuru Regional Commissioner V. Yashwanth and IGP (Southern Range) Vipul Kumar chief guests.

6 pm: Ksheerabhisheka and Maharudrabhisheka; 7.30 pm: Mahamangalarati.

Jan. 23

4 am: Karthru Gadduge – Maharudrabhisheka; 5 pm: Shivadeekshe. Srimutt’s Guruparampare Samsmaranotsava, Rudra-bhisheka at Manthra Maharshi Gadduge, 54th Likhitha Manthra Samsmaranotsava and Rudrabhisheka to Jagadguru Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Mahaswamiji Gadduge; 6.30 am: Gejjaganahalli – Peace-Prayer Friendship March; 7.30 am: Shatsthala Dhwajarohana – Sri Niranjana Swamiji. Message – Sri Immadi Gurulinga Swamiji; 8.30 am: Rajopachara to Adi Jagadguruji Utsava Murthy.

10.30 am: Rathotsava; 11.15 am: Religious Meet. Sri Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Swamiji and Sri 1008 Vidyasreesha Theertha Sripada will grace the occasion. Titular Head of Mysore Royal Family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar will flag off Rathotsava. Dy.CM Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan presides. Union Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda inaugurates. CM’s Political Secretary M.P. Renukacharya, Legislators B.C. Patil, Y.A. Narayanaswamy, Eshwaran and Sowmya Reddy and former MP R. Dhruvanarayan chief guests.

Lectures will be delivered by Shanti Prakashana-Mangaluru Manager Mohammed Kunhi, Karnataka Sahitya Academy Chairman Dr. B.V. Vasanthakumar and Rev. Fr. Stanley D’Almeda of St. Joseph’s Cathedral-Mysuru.

4 pm: 52nd Cattle Fair. Dr. Sri Nalwadi Shantalinga Shivacharya Swamiji and Sri Jnanaprakash Swamiji will grace the occasion. Forest and Environment Minister C.C. Patil presides. Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu B. Chauhan inaugurates Cattle Fair. Legislators Tanveer Sait, N. Mahesh, R. Narendra, K. Mahadev, M. Satish Reddy and R. Dharmasena, former Ministers PGR Sindhia and B. Somashekar, retd. DGP Shankar M. Bidari and KPCC Women’s Wing President Dr. Pushpa Amarnath will be the chief guests.

6 pm: Maharudrabhisheka; 9 pm: Procession of Portraits of Sri Najundeshwara, Sri Basaveshwara, Sri Yediyuru Siddalingeshwara, Jagadguru Sri Ishaneshwara Wodeyar, Jagadguru Sri Ghanalinga Shivayogi, Manthramaharshi Jagadguru, Sri Shivarathreeshwara Mahaswamiji and Kayaka-Tapasvi Jagadguru Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Mahaswamiji.

Jan.24

4 am: Karthru Gadduge – Maharudrabhisheka; 6.30 am: Kaahalli – Peace-Prayer Friendship March; 7.30 am: Shatsthala Dhwajarohana – Sri Siddeshwara Swamiji. Message – Sri Shivalinga Swamiji; 8 am: Sutturamma Temple – Abhisheka and special puja.

10.30 am: Inauguration of Seminar on Agriculture [Topic: Organic Farming and Scientific Usage of Water] and Kite Flying Contest. Sri Allamaprabhu Swamiji and Dr. Sri Purushottamanandapuri Swamiji will grace the occasion. BJP National Gen. Secretary B.L. Santhosh presides. Excise Minister H. Nagesh inaugurates Seminar. MLA H.K. Patil inaugurates Kite Flying Contest. Legislators Dinesh Gundurao, Krishna Byre Gowda, S. Rudre Gowda and H.P. Manjunath, BJP UP State President Swatantra Dev Singh, CESC Managing Director Dr. H.N. Gopalakrishna, Agriculture University VC Dr. S. Rajendra Prasad and Karnataka State Government Employees Association President C.S. Shadakshari chief guests. Speech by progressive farmers Rajashekar R. Nimbaragi (Vijayapura) and Dhareppa Parappa Kittur (Bagalkot).

4 pm: Valedictory of Seminar on Agriculture. Sri Abhinava Shivalinga Swamiji and Dr. Sri Shivanandapuri Swamiji will grace the occasion. Dy.CM Laxman S. Savadi presides. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad V. Joshi delivers the valedictory address. Kerala Education Minister C. Ravindranath, Legislators R.V. Deshpande and Sandesh Nagaraj, MP Sumalatha Ambarish, Organic Farming Mission President Dr. A.S. Anand, DC Abhiram G. Sankar, Mysuru ZP CEO K. Jyothi and ICAR-ATARI Director Dr. M.G. Chandregowda chief guests. Lectures by progressive farmers S. Ashok Kumar (Kolar) and Mahalingaiah (Tumakuru).

6.30 pm: Sri Mahadeshwara Kondothsava; 7 pm: Quiz on Mahatma Gandhi’s Life and Message; 8.30 pm: Laksha Deepothsava; 9.30 pm: Sri Mahadeshwara Muttina Pallaki Uthsava, Gurubrahmothsava and Jangamothsava.

Jan.25

4 am: Karthru Gadduge – Maharudrabhisheka; 5 pm: Maharudrabhisheka to Manthra Maharshi and Jagadguru Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Mahaswamiji Gadduge; 6.30 am: Tayur – Peace-Prayer Friendship March; 7.30 am: Shatsthala Dhwajarohana – Sri Shankara Swamiji. Message – Sri Mummadi Shantamallikarjuna Swamiji; 8 am: 34th Samsmaranotsava of Jadaguru Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Mahaswamiji.

10.30 am: Painting Contest and Valedictory of Bhajana Mela. Sri Bodhinatha Belayana Swamiji and Dr. Sri Virupaksha Shivacharya Swamiji will grace the occasion. Railway Minister Suresh C. Angadi presides. Home Minister Basavaraj S. Bommai inaugurates; Tourism, Kannada & Culture Minister C.T. Ravi will deliver the valedictory address; Prize Distribution – Legislator Dr. G. Parameshwara will distribute prizes for Men’s Team; MLA S.T. Somashekar for Women’s Team. MP Shobha Karandlaje for Ekathari Team and KPCC Working President Eshwar B. Khandre for Children’s Team. Legislators P.T. Parameshwar Naik, M. Krishnappa and Anilkumar Chikkamadu, Akashavani-Bengaluru Programme Head Nirmala C. Yeligar and retd. Professor C. Naganna will be chief guests.

11 am: Gramadevate Doddamma Tayi Utsava. Suttur Srimutt’s Prasada Nilayagala Senior Students Convention at Sri Allamaprabhu auditorium in Suttur School premises. Retd. DGP L. Revanna Siddaiah presides.

2 pm: Wrestling Competition. Dr. Sri Siddhalinga Shivacharya Swamiji and Sri Chandrashekara Swamiji will grace the occasion. Health and Family Welfare Minister B. Sriramulu presides. Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa inaugurates. ‘Suttur Kumara’ award distribution by MLA H.D. Revanna and ‘Suttur Kesari’ award presentation by MP Pratap Simha. Former Minister A.H. Vishwanath, Legislators M. Srinivas, Ettimadai A. Shanmugam, C.S. Niranjan Kumar, L. Nagendra, M. Ashwin Kumar and Ravindra Srikantaiah and Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth will be the chief guests.

5 pm: Valedictory of Cultural Fair and Cattle Fair. Sri Vachanananda Swamiji and Dr. Sri Prakashanatha Swamiji will grace the occasion. MLA D.K. Shivakumar presides. Former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy will deliver the valedictory address. Distribution of Shields by MLA C.S. Puttaraju. Prize Distribution for Cultural Fair by MLA Aravind Limbavali. Distribution of mementos by MLA S.R. Mahesh. Legislators Marithibbegowda, K.Y. Nanjegowda, K.C. Kondaiah and R. Ganesh, JD(S) State President H.K. Kumaraswamy and retd. ADGP B.G. Jyothi Prakash Mirji chief guests. Felicitation to Padma Shri awardee Salumarada Thimmakka.

9 pm: Theppothsava and Display of fireworks.

Jan.26

4 am: Karthru Gadduge – Maharudrabhisheka; 6.30 am: Nandigundapura – Peace-Prayer Friendship March. Yoga Demonstration by students of Suttur JSS School; 7.30 am: Shatsthala Dhwajarohana – Sri Shivakumara Swamiji. Message – Sri Vararudramuni Shivacharya Swamiji.

8 am: 71st Republic Day celebrations by JSS Educational Institutions, Suttur. Sri Channabasava Swamiji and Sri Mahantha Swamiji will grace the occasion. ZP President Parimala Shyam presides. State Planning Commission Vice-President B.J. Puttaswamy hoists the flag. Mysuru ZP Vice-President Gowramma Somashekar, Mysore Milk Union Ltd. (MyMUL) President S. Siddegowda, Athani Vimochana Sangha President B.L. Patil, Bannari Sugars Ltd. CMD S.V. Balasubramaniam, Bengaluru industrialists H.S. Somashekar, Mulchand Nahar and P. Niranjan, social worker J.R. Patel, Dr. S. Shivarudraswamy of Gowdara Mudduveerappa Memorial Hospital-Kollegal and Mahalakshmi Sweets owner Shivakumar chief guests.

10.30 am: Maharudrabhisheka to Sri Adi Jagadguru Utsava Murthy (banks of Kapila River), Astotthara Shathakumbhotsava Panchamrutabisheka. Valedictory of Agricultural Fair and Expo – Sri Siddalinga Swamiji and Dr. Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji will grace the occasion. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa delivers valedictory address. Housing Minister V. Somanna presides. Prize Distribution – Agricultural Fair by MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad; Academic and Science by MLA Dr. K. Sudhakar; Exhibition by MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddha-ramaiah. Legislators G.T. Devegowda and Dr. K. Annadani, former Minister N. Cheluvaraya-swamy, Advocate-General Prabhulinga K. Navadagi, AKKA Sam-melana-2020 President Tumakur Dayananda, AKKA Trust Chairman Amaranatha Gowda and industrialist Shivamurthy Keelara (America) chief guests.

11.45 am: Karthru Gadduge -Anna Brahmotsava; 12 noon: Mahamangalarathi; 6.30 pm: Utsava Murthy will be taken to Srimutt.

NOTE : Shivadeekshe: Those willing to take Shivadeekshe must register their names at Suttur Srikshetra on Jan.22 evening.

Cultural Events: There will be various cultural programmes starting from 8 am everyday from Jan.21 to 26.

Bus Facilities: For smooth transportation, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will be operating special buses to Suttur from various taluks and district headquarters.

For details, contact Suttur Srikshetra in Nanjangud on Ph: 08221-232223 or 232320/ 23 or JSS Mahavidyapeetha, Mysuru on Ph: 0821-2548212.