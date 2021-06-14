Suttur Seer bereaved

Mysore/Mysuru: Shivanagamma (90), mother of Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, passed away this morning.
She leaves behind four sons including Suttur Seer, IAS Officer Shadakshari Swamy, JSS Mahavidyapeetha Secretary S.P. Manjunath and Uday Shankar; daughters Shashikala and Umadevi.
Last rites were held at Suttur this noon. Many dignitaries including Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, District Minister S.T. Somashekar, MP Pratap Simha, MLA G.T. Devegowda and others have condoled the death of Shivanagamma.
