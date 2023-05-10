SVEEP Ambassador, Icon laud voters

May 10, 2023

Happy that many people are voting in Mysuru: Javagal Srinath, H. Kushi

Mysore/Mysuru: “First, we must vote and then we can say this is good, this is not good but if we don’t do that then we don’t even have the right to criticise. Also, in a democracy, discussion among voters about a good candidate or a bad candidate or an average candidate is good,” said former international cricketer ‘Mysore Express’ Javagal Srinath, who is the ‘Election Ambassador’ (District Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation SVEEP Ambassador) of Mysuru district.

He was speaking to reporters this morning after casting his vote at Gnanaganga School voting booth at Kuvempunagar.

Srinath was welcomed to the booth by the District Election Officers as he alighted from his vehicle and was taken to the booth. Srinath stood in queue before casting his vote.

Later he told the media that he was happy to learn that there has been a good response by voters and all the arrangements were made by the official machinery.

“Apart from being good citizens, people must be responsible and must mandatorily exercise their democratic right. We need good leaders to transform the society and this is the only way we can change for good,” he added.

Lauding the Election Commission of India for launching many initiatives using technology for voter information and also to understand the election process, Javagal Srinath said that every one must make use of the technology to understand their duties in a democracy. “I am holding a new voter ID card that is very unique and sleek. It is an important document and like a National ID Card. I am proud to hold this. We must shun negativity,” he said, displaying his new EPIC. After voting, Srinath distributed certificates to first-time voters in the presence of District SVEEP Nodal Officer and Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri.

Picture shows District SVEEP Icon H. Kushi, also a first-time voter, displaying her inked finger.

Good experience: Kushi

First-time voter and District SVEEP Icon H. Kushi, who is also an International Yoga Exponent from Mysuru told Star of Mysore this morning that voting was an exhilarating experience. “This is my first time and I feel that I have fulfilled my responsibility as an Indian. As SVEEP Icon, I have participated in many awareness campaigns launched by the District SVEEP Committee and have shot videos on voter awareness and widely circulated them,” Kushi said.

“Feeling the indelible ink being applied on my left-hand forefinger was a great experience and even my first-time voter friends have shared their excitement. It was a great moment for my family also as I have been chosen as SVEEP Icon,” she said. Kushi is pursuing her studies at Government Nature Cure Yoga Medical College, Mysuru.