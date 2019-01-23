Swachh Survekshan Team completes Mysuru survey

Mysuru: The Swachh Survekshan Team sent by the Centre has completed its survey and has left for New Delhi after taking documentary inputs from the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and after surveying the city to see the practical implementation.

The five-member team, headed by Tejas, arrived in city on Jan.15 and was here in Mysuru till Jan.21. The team was briefed by the MCC officials and elected representatives about the cleaning initiatives taken up by the MCC, the citizen response and waste disposal.

MCC officials told Star of Mysore this morning that after the feedback, the team visited many areas of the city for on-the-spot inspection and noted down points. Later, the documentation of the initiatives was presented to the team. The team will, however, receive inputs from the residents of Mysuru till Jan.31.

This time, the Swachh Survekshan will have a broader range with City Corporations, City Municipal Councils and Town Municipal Councils competing for the top slot under many categories. While the exercise has broadened, the competition too has increased, said MCC officials.

A separate team to ascertain places that are free from open defecation too has completed the survey of Mysuru. The two-member team, comprising Vinod and Ashok, visited Mysuru and will rank the city if it is Open Defecation Free (ODF). This team visited Mysuru on Jan.21 and 22.

