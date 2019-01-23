Three teams formed to nab absconding Kampli MLA

Bengaluru / Mysuru: After registering an attempt to murder case against Kampli MLA J.N. Ganesh, Ramanagaram District Police have formed three teams to nab the absconding MLA.

Ganesh had allegedly assaulted Congress MLA Anand Singh when they were recently put up at Eagleton Resort in Bidadi by their party leaders.

The Congress had suspended Ganesh soon after the FIR was registered, an incident that gave an embarrassing twist to the party’s bid to keep its flock together.

The Bidadi Police had registered an FIR against Ganesh, an alleged rowdy-sheeter for over nine years in Hospet Police Station, on Monday for attempt to murder, assault, criminal intimidation and other charges after recording Anand Singh’s statement at a private hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

The teams have been sent to other districts, including Ballari, to trace him. TV reports this morning said that the MLA was taking shelter in Mysuru. However, the Police are yet to confirm the reports.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister M.B. Patil said in Bengaluru this morning that nobody was bigger than law and the Police are looking out for Ganesh.

