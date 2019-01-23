Sri Shivakumara Swamiji laid to rest at Siddaganga Mutt

Tumakuru: Sri Shivakumara Swamiji, popularly known as ‘Nadedaduva Devaru’ or the ‘Walking God,’ was laid to rest at Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru with full State honours last evening. The Pontiff passed away on Monday after a prolonged illness.

During the funeral procession, lakhs of devotees and delegates, including Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, paid tributes to the late Seer, who died at the age of 111.

The Karnataka Government had announced a three-day State mourning and a one-day holiday yesterday for all educational institutions and Government establishments as a mark of respect for the Seer, who was revered by millions.

At the funeral yesterday, Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and D.V. Sadananda Gowda represented the Centre. A wreath was also placed on the mortal remains of Shivakumara Swamiji on behalf of PM Modi.

Meanwhile, thousands of devotees and religious personalities thronged the Siddaganga Mutt yesterday and paid tribute to their spiritual leader. The South Western Railway operated special trains to Tumakuru for the purpose and the National Flag flew at half-staff at Government institutions across the State.

CM thanks Police Department

Meanwhile, CM H.D. Kumaraswamy thanked the Police Department for providing elaborate security during the funeral procession till the last rites of Sri Shivakumara Swamiji were performed.

Speaking after paying tributes with full State honours, CM Kumaraswamy thanked the devotees for co-operating with the Police during the public darshan till the last rites of the late Seer were performed.

Lauding the Police Department for their efforts in maintaining peace and providing security, the CM said that he would make all efforts to get the Auradkar Report implemented and added that the State Government would work for the welfare of Police.

Bharat Ratna for Swamiji: CM to meet President, PM With the demand to confer Bharat Ratna on Sri Shivakumara Swamiji gaining momentum, CM Kumaraswamy said that he would personally meet President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urge them to consider Sri Shivakumara Swamiji’s name to confer Bharat Ratna award posthumously.

He said that he had urged the then President of India late A.P.J. Abdul Kalam to confer the highest civilian award of the country to the late Seer when he (HDK) had become the CM for the first time which was not considered and hence he would meet the PM and the President soon in this regard.

Meanwhile, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev said that by conferring Bharat Ratna posthumously on Sri Shivakumara Swamiji, the respect of the award would increase and questioned that if the award can be given to sportspersons, musicians and politicians, why cannot the highest civilian award of the country be given to Sri Shivakumara Swamiji?