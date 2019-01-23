Thathaiah Anathalaya in Mysuru was inspired by late Siddaganga Seer
News

Thathaiah Anathalaya in Mysuru was inspired by late Siddaganga Seer

Mysuru: There seems to have been a very close bonding between Thathaiah Anathalaya on Narayana Shastri Road in city, established decades ago and late Siddaganga Seer Sri Shivakumara Swamiji.

A few students, who had completed 10th standard at Siddaganga Mutt, were sent by the late Swamiji to Thathaiah Anathalaya in city to continue higher education. The Swamiji, who was providing shelter, food and education to lakhs of students at Siddaganga, was the inspiration for establishing free Anathalaya as in Mysuru.

The then Secretary of Thathaiah Anathalaya and grandson of Thathaiah M.S. Srinivasa Rao used to give first preference to students sent by Sri Shivakumara Swamiji for admission. The Swamiji used to call back those students after higher education and provide employment at Siddaganga Mutt. Students of Anathalaya, who used to visit Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru to collect annual contribution, were well looked after by the late Swamiji, according to Social Activist K. Raghuram who had also served as the Manager at Thathiah Anathalaya.

January 23, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching