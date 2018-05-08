Swaraj India National President Yogendra Yadav in city
News

Swaraj India National President Yogendra Yadav in city

‘Heaping personal accusations during poll campaign is a demeaning culture’

Mysuru:  “Heaping personal accusations by political leaders during election campaign is a demeaning culture which should be curtailed,” asserted Swaraj India National President Yogendra Yadav.

He was participating in an interaction with the Press organised by Mysuru District Journalists’ Association (MDJA) at its premises here this morning.

Yadav contended that the Indian Parliament today has no real Opposition party especially when the country is plagued by burning issues.

He regretted that all political leaders are just involved in mudslinging on each other during election rallies without divulging any concrete feasible plan to develop the country.

Continuing, Yadav said that Swaraj India had released the election manifesto focussing on conservation of water, eradication of suicide of farmers by creation of a drought-free State, solution for unemployment, evolution of a corruption-free governance, providing quality education, good primary and secondary health service and coming out with a zero communalism society which in short could be called a seven-point programme.

Referring to the long-drawn Cauvery River issue, Yadav regretted that everyone was focussing on sharing of river water instead of utilisation factors.

MDJA President C.K. Mahendra, General Secretary K.J. Lokesh Babu and others were present.

May 8, 2018

RELATED POSTS

Yogendra Yadav to tour State from today
Successive governments have failed farmers, says Yogendra Yadav

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending

ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching