“Development cannot take place unless ‘Sidda Rupaiah Sarkar’ is voted out”
Elections 2018, News

Union Minister Smriti Irani address BJP rally at Somwarpet

Somwarpet: Claiming that there can be no development unless ‘Sidda Rupaiah Sarkar’ (Corrupt Congress Government) is voted out, Union Minister Smriti Irani has said that the Congress Government lacked the will to resolve agrarian and other burning issues.

Speaking at a BJP rally organised here yesterday, Smriti said that the Congress had no idea of development and was only making false claims on  achievement.

Accusing the Congress of having little respect for motherland, she alleged that AICC President Rahul Gandhi lacked knowledge of Kannada land and culture.

Claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken up a wide range of development works in Amethi, which is represented by Rahul Gandhi, the Union Minister said that it was ridiculous for Rahul Gandhi to seek votes for corrupt Congress Government in Karnataka.

Actress Shurthi, who is State BJP Mahila Morcha General Secretary, said that the BJP was already ruling 21 States in the country and in this backdrop, the Karnataka polls has assumed special significance.

Accusing the Congress of dividing the society on caste and communal lines, she said that BJP workers should work in unity to ensure victory for the party in both Assembly segments of Kodagu-Madikeri and Virajpet.

She also lashed out at the Congress Government for celebrating Tipu Jayanti.

Madikeri BJP candidate Appachu Ranjan, leaders V.M. Vijaya, S.B. Bharath Kumar, J.K. Muthamma,   Bharateesh, Abhimanyu Kumar and others were present during the rally.

May 8, 2018

