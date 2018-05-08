Mysuru district gets new Additional SP
Mysuru:  Senior Police Officer M.A. Aiyappa took charge as the new Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Mysuru district here yesterday.

A native of Gonikoppa in Virajpet taluk of Kodagu district, Mukkatira A. Aiyappa replaces N. Rudramuni, who has been posted to the DG&IGP’s office at Bengaluru.

Aiyappa, an ex-serviceman, had served the Indian Army as a Short Service Commissioned Officer for seven years before joining the State Police force as Dy.SP in 2012. After his appointment, he had served at Tumakuru, Bhatkal and a few other places and also in the State Intelligence, Bengaluru.

Prior to his appointment as Mysuru ASP, he was serving as Chief Vigilance Officer of Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) in Bengaluru.

