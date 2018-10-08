Sweeping machines clean city roads
Mysuru:  To get over the ongoing stir of contract Pourakarmikas and to augment the permanent civic workers, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has deployed sweeping machines to clean prominent roads in city with time ticking away for the  inauguration of Dasara.

Briefing Star of Mysore, MCC Commissioner K.H. Jagadeesha said that the sweeping machines were inevitable as the number of permanent civic workers was inadequate to clean the city.

He further said that MCC has three sweeping machines (one big and two small) in its possession and another big one is taken on hire. However, he pointed out that the big machine of MCC has gone for repair and will be available by this evening.

