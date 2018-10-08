Deadly Hospital Bill: Health Department clarifies

Mysuru: Following the news item titled “Deadly Hospital Bill: Youth ends life unable to pay Rs. 2 lakh – Hospitalised father too passes away” published in SOM dated Sept. 27, the District Health and Family Welfare Department has issued a clarification regarding the matter.

In a press release, the DHO said that 55-year-old Hirannaiah of Bookanakere village in K.R. Pet Taluk, was admitted as an inpatient at a private hospital on the afternoon of Sept.13, following complaints of vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach pain and breathing problems. After necessary tests, Hirannaiah was diagnosed as suffering from ‘Septicemia’, as recorded in the patients IP register.

The Health Department officials, who visited the Hospital on Sept. 27, found that the treatment procedures were correct. Although the medical expenses amounted to Rs. 2,53,680, the Hospital issued a bill only for Rs.1,91,000.

The kith and kin of Hirannaiah failed to produce BPL card or Yashaswini health card even after the patient’s admission to the Hospital and when enquired, they had reportedly told the Hospital authorities that they had no idea that this disease was covered under BPL ccard healthfacility.

The Hospital gave a discount of Rs. 62,680 (about 25 percent of actual bill) and Hirannaiah’s family members paid the bill amount of Rs. 1,91,000.

During their visit to the hospital, the Department officials happened to meet the owner of the house of the deceased Manju, son of Hirannaiah. The house owner said that Hirannaiah’s son-in-law, acting on the suggestion of doctors, got Hirannaiah discharged from the Hospital on the afternoon of Sept.26. But Hirannaiah passed away en route to his native village Bookanakere.

According to Manju’s house owner, Hirannaiah was not aware of the fact that his son had ended his life on the afternoon of Sept.26, the Department press release stated.

The release further said that Manju’s mother had lodged a complaint with the jurisdictional Jayalakshmipuram Police about the suicide of her son.

When contacted, the Jayalakshmipuram Police said that as per the complaint of Manju’s (deceased) mother, Manju ended his life due to depression and that financial constraints were not the reason for his extreme step, the release clarified.