SWR provides enhanced facilities for running staff

July 13, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Continuous improvements have been made to the facilities for running staff in the Mysuru Division of South Western Railway (SWR), recognising their crucial role in train operations.

Running rooms: These rest areas for train crew, including drivers and guards, have been enhanced to provide a home-like atmosphere. They feature air-conditioned or air-cooled sleeping cubicles, quality subsidised meals and packed meals for unconventional hours. Each running room connects to a crew lobby with essential train operation information.

Amenities: The running rooms offer spacious rooms with toilets, meditation and reading rooms, dining halls, kitchens, RO purified drinking water, mechanised linen washing, solar hot water systems, centralised air cooling, mosquito curtains and laundry services. Vegetarian meals with exclusive menus for different days are also provided.

Capacity: Mysuru Division operates running rooms with varying capacities across different locations: Mysuru (44 beds), Hassan (35 beds), Arsikere (56 beds), Chikjajur (46 beds), Harihar (21 beds), Sakleshpur (16 beds), Subramanya Road (26 beds), Shivamogga (20 beds) and Talguppa (12 beds).

Female crew: Separate rooms with air conditioners and attached toilets are provided for female crew members in every running room, ensuring privacy and comfort.

Arsikere running room: Constructed in 2020 with a capacity of 56 beds, this fully air-conditioned facility includes modern furnishings, rainwater harvesting, a state-of-the-art kitchen, a yoga/meditation room, dining hall, recreation room and an organic garden. A computerised check-in/out system adds convenience.

Future plans: The division plans to expand running rooms at Subramanya Road, Hassan, Shivamogga and Chikjajur, each adding 20 more beds. New running rooms at Sakleshpur, Chikkamagaluru and Talguppa are also proposed, each with a capacity of 20 beds.

To ensure well-being, comprehensive contracts for 24×7 security, facility maintenance, garden upkeep and catering services have been awarded. The division adheres to the Hours of Employment (HOER) Act Rules to prevent staff overwork and fatigue, ensuring safety and efficiency.

Shilpi Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, emphasised the Division’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life for its running staff, ensuring their comfort, safety and well-being.