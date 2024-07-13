Discarded grievances spark public outrage

July 13, 2024

Many applications given at Chief Minister’s ‘thanksgiving’ event in Chamarajanagar thrown near the stage

Chamarajanagar: While Chief Minister Siddaramaiah often warns district-level officers of stern action if they fail to resolve citizens’ grievances locally, many grievance applications given to the CM during his recent visit to Chamarajanagar were found discarded.

Applications containing various grievances were discovered near the stage from where the CM spoke about his Government’s people-friendly policies. These applications ultimately ended up in the dustbin.

The CM, along with political leaders, MLAs, MLCs, followers and officers, visited Chamarajanagar on July 10 to thank the people for electing Sunil Bose, the son of Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, as the MP of Chamarajanagar.

A massive ‘thanksgiving’ event was organised at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar District Stadium, where the CM detailed his Government’s people-friendly policies.

During the event, many people, along with representatives of various associations and organisations, met the CM and submitted applications detailing their grievances, appealing for a speedy resolution. These applications were given after the stage programme.

Unfortunately, many of these applications were found discarded near the stage, considered waste, and dumped in the dustbin. Seeing their discarded grievance applications, members of the public and farmers objected.

Protests against neglect

“We submit applications for the speedy redressal of our long-pending problems. But here, we see there is no value for our applications. The CM could have at least instructed his officers and staff to collect and review all the applications. This did not happen, unfortunately. We are deeply pained by this attitude,” said the leaders who had submitted their written grievances.

Many of the applications highlighted the problems faced by farmers. As a result, agitated leaders staged a protest in Chamarajanagar near the DC’s office yesterday under the banner of the Sugarcane Growers Association. They criticised the CM and other elected representatives for neglecting their pleas, shouting slogans against them.

“It is unfortunate that such an incident occurred at the ‘thanksgiving’ event where hundreds of voters had gathered. By discarding the grievance applications, the CM and his followers have insulted the feelings of the Chamarajanagar voters and farmers,” the protesters said.