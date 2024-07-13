Devaraja Market tenants allege harassment by MCC Commissioner

July 13, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The shop-keepers, who have been rented out shops in Devaraja Market on Sayyaji Rao road in the city, have written to the Law Minister, Chief Secretary of Government and Deputy Commissioner, raining complaints against the style of functioning of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner and demanding replacement for the Officer.

They have urged the authorities mentioned above, to take action against MCC Commissioner, for issuing eviction notice to the tenants of shops at Devaraja Market and conducting enquiry under Karnataka Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1974.

The tenants have alleged that the MCC Commissioner, who had served notice calling for enquiry at MCC Office on July 3, had not made adequate seating arrangements for advocates appearing on behalf of the tenants and also did not allow them to take part in the enquiry, thus showing disrespect to them.

With his uncivilised behaviour, denying the advocate to perform his duty, the MCC Commissioner has misused the power, but is on his toes to initiate action against the tenants in the name of law. We are also perplexed over why the advocates were restricted from attending the enquiry and deferring the date of enquiry repeatedly, causing mental agony to tenants, they alleged.

President of Devaraja Market Tenants Association Mahadev told Star of Mysore that there are over 800 shops in Devaraja Market and 250 tenants have been served eviction notice so far, with 25 asked to appear for enquiry at a time. But the date of enquiry is being postponed, without any valid reason. The enquiry scheduled for July 7 has been postponed to July 27 again, he added.

MCC Commr. clarifies

When SOM contacted, MCC Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff turned down the allegations of Market tenants and said, “Why should we trouble them. We are acting in accordance with the Government and Court orders. The same tenant stands the chance of getting the shop again, but has to pay the revised rent, if his or her explanation is found satisfactory during the enquiry. It is unwise to say that we (MCC) are troubling them.”