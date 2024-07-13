Operation Night Raid a publicity stunt?
Operation Night Raid a publicity stunt?

July 13, 2024

Waste left undisposed on Jodi Tenginamara Road in Bannimantap

Mysore/Mysuru: Like the good old Kannada adage, ‘Kuniyalaradavanige Nela Donku,’ meaning ‘One who cannot dance said floor is not good,’ Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) seems to be losing people’s faith for its inept handling of the waste disposal system.

It appears true, if one takes a glimpse of a stretch of Jodi Tenginamara Burial Ground Road in Bannimantap, where the waste seized from the offenders, during the recently launched ‘Operation Night Raid’ by MCC, has been left unattended, without taking any steps to dispose them.

A sofa set and a sack of waste has been lying on the footpath of Jodi Tenginamara Burial Ground Road, for the past four to five days, with no sign of MCC gangmen deputed to dispose waste. From MCC Commissioner to officials, all have been making tall claims to bifurcate waste from the source into wet waste and dry waste, to reclaim the top slot in Clean City rankings, but when it comes to action, most of the plans remain on papers. The ‘Operation Night Raid’ has also come under criticism, with the concerned citizens calling it as a publicity stunt of MCC.

With one each of Pourakarmika and Supervisor deputed to 65 Wards of MCC as part of the Night Raid, the concerned citizens point at the inadequacies.

Is a Pourakarmika and Supervisor enough to dispose waste in each Ward. If anybody is caught disposing waste in public, the Health Inspector of respective Ward should be informed and the officer will visit the spot and impose fine on offenders, say the concerned citizens, who describe the whole exercise as ‘comedy of errors.’

Amid this, it is alleged that, the whole exercise is perfunctory, as the staff deputed patrol till midnight, before stopping at a place to kill time till the crack of dawn.

When Mysuru secured top rankings in Clean City survey in the past, there were no such operations in place, yet the City Corporation had succeeded in making it to the top.

