No wrong in using SCP/TSP funds for guarantees: DKS

July 13, 2024

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar (DKS) has defended the diversion of SCP/TSP [Strategies of the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Tribal Sub-Plan for Scheduled Tribes (STs)]funds for guarantee schemes.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, he noted that Karnataka, after Andhra Pradesh, is the only State in the country to enact a separate law for allocating and using funds for the welfare of SCs and STs.

“If the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) issues a notice, it should be directed to the Central Government. Our government is utilising these funds for the welfare of Scheduled Castes,” he stated.

Shivakumar said that the NCSC should be ‘ashamed’ for issuing a notice to the Karnataka government regarding the diversion of funds.

In response to alleged scam involving the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited, Shivakumar admitted to instances of misappropriation and mentioned that the State Government has already formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter. He added that misappropriated funds have already been recovered.

The Deputy Chief Minister also criticised the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for intervening in the investigation. “There was no need for the ED to get involved. We have no information about the basis for their investigation. The SIT’s inquiry has been transparent, and the concerned Minister has voluntarily resigned to ensure a fair investigation. Our findings indicate that the Minister in question did not sign any documents or have any involvement. While we are investigating according to the law, the ED’s involvement raises questions about how the probe will proceed,” he remarked.

Shivakumar further stated that Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has the authority to initiate suo motu investigations in cases of misappropriation exceeding prescribed amounts. “The Enforcement Directorate could have verified the transparency of the investigation,” he added.

The KPCC President also mentioned that the Congress party will discuss the Lok Sabha results with the high command to mount a strong challenge against the BJP-JD(S) coalition.

“We anticipated victory in about 14-15 Constituencies, but we could only secure 9 seats. The party will not only discuss issues in Karnataka but also address various Lok Sabha Constituencies across the country,” DKS said.