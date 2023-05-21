Hours after a grand swearing-in ceremony: CPI-M flays Congress for not inviting Kerala, Telangana CMs
News

Hours after a grand swearing-in ceremony: CPI-M flays Congress for not inviting Kerala, Telangana CMs

May 21, 2023
  • Dinesh Gundu Rao skips event
  • B.K. Hariprasad remains incommunicado

Bengaluru: Hours after the swearing-in of Chief Minister Siddharamaiah and his deputy D.K. Shivakumar in Bengaluru yesterday, CPI-M expressed dissatisfaction with the Congress for not inviting the Kerala and Telangana Chief Ministers to the event.

Expressing disappointment over the absence of Pinarayi Vijayan and K. Chandrashekar Rao at the Sri Kanteerava Stadium event, former CPI-M General Secretary Prakash Karat urged the Congress to overcome its narrow-mindedness and prioritise the broader objective of Opposition unity.

Karat, speaking at an E.K. Nayanar commemoration event in Kannur yesterday, emphasised that the Congress should abandon its myopic focus on State-level interests and instead concentrate on fostering the unity of all democratic and secular forces to combat the BJP in the upcoming 2024 Parliamentary elections. He pointed out that while Congress might consider itself a major force, it should acknowledge that other parties are also actively opposing the BJP across the country, including in Telangana where the BJP’s influence is growing.

Left Democratic Front Convener E.P. Jayarajan, criticised the Congress for its immaturity and lack of direction in disregarding Pinarayi’s exclusion from the ceremony.

Dinesh Gundu Rao ‘missing’

Meanwhile, former Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President Dinesh Gundu Rao was noticeably absent from the swearing-in ceremony, with his followers stating that he was suffering from a ‘high fever’ and was in Delhi at the time. Notably, Rao’s name was not included in the list of Ministers in the first batch.

D.K. Shivakumar replaced Dinesh Gundu Rao as the KPCC President in December 2019 after Rao resigned, taking responsibility for the party’s poor performance in the Karnataka by-polls.

READ ALSO  Siddharamaiah’s inspection cancelled

Rao’s supporters mentioned that he had no intention of attending the ceremony, and they were also puzzled as to why only eight Ministers were sworn-in when at least 10 could have been included, including Rao.

Additionally, the names of B.K. Hariprasad and Krishna Byre Gowda were also absent from the initial Ministerial list. Hariprasad had remained in Bengaluru after the election results were announced, hoping to secure a place in the Cabinet. However, he has since turned off his phone and has not been in contact with the party leadership.

If Dinesh Gundu Rao, Hariprasad and Krishna Byre Gowda do not find their names on the list, it could pose difficulties for the new Government. It is worth noting that the list of the eight Ministers was released by Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal instead of CM Siddharamaiah, which has raised some eyebrows due to the authority typically resting with the CM to announce his Ministers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching