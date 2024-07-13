Probe deepens; Review of past MUDA meetings begins   

July 13, 2024

7,000 pages of meeting proceedings of the last five years being photocopied

Mysore/Mysuru: The IAS Officer R. Venkatachalapathy-led Inquiry Committee, probing the alleged scam at Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in the allotment of sites, has been examining the meeting proceedings of MUDA over the last five years.

The officers attached to the Inquiry Committee have requested photocopies of the general meetings held in the last five years and their proceedings from the personal section of the MUDA Chairman. Consequently, the staff of the personal section have been searching for the original files and making photocopies of all the pages, which are expected to amount to 7,000 pages spanning five years.

The meeting proceedings include the subjects discussed, members’ opinions, suggestions, oppositions, decisions taken, and whether government approval was obtained or mentioned in the proceedings according to the whims and fancies of the members. The Committee is also checking if the decisions taken conform with the law and how many orders were implemented as per the decisions made at the meetings.

The Secretary of the Urban Development Department has already conducted a meeting in Bengaluru to assess the progress of the MUDA inquiry so far and closely examined any substantiating evidence to detect alleged irregularities, according to a source.