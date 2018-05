Syed Akhil (51), two-wheeler dealer and building contractor, passed away last night at his residence in Rajiv Nagar I Stage, following a heart attack.

He leaves behind his wife, four daughters, two sons and a host of relatives and friends.

Namaz-e-Janaza was held after Zohar (2.30 pm) at Hilal Masjid, Eidgah, today afternoon followed by the burial at the Muslim Burial Grounds near Tipu Circle in city, according to family sources.