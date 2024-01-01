Take necessary steps to prevent accidents in VC Canal limits: Mandya DC

January 1, 2024

Mandya: In the wake of accidents in VC Canal limits, Mandya DC Dr. Kumara has instructed officials concerned to take necessary steps as per the technical report to prevent accidents in VC Canal limits.

The DC was speaking at a meeting organised to discuss construction of retaining walls along canals and lakes at the DC Office auditorium recently.

The DC said that recently, a total of 11 persons had died in three accidents in canal areas at Shivalli, Gamanahalli and Banachatta in the district and added that a Committee was formed to undertake construction of retaining walls and barriers along the canals and lake bunds to prevent accidents besides stating that the Committee had submitted its report pertaining to the construction of retaining walls and barriers.

Pointing out that warning boards were not installed at a few places where road humps are put up, the DC instructed the Police, Transport Department and PWD officials to conduct a joint survey and take action. “The Committee has submitted a report regarding construction of road humps at spots where accidents are more, installation of traffic rule boards and other topics. The report must be examined by technical experts and a complete report must be given,” the DC instructed.

Dr. Kumara said that accidents were taking place in VC Canal limits when compared to other districts in the State and a report to prevent accidents should be prepared soon. The DC instructed the officials to install traffic rules awareness boards which should be visible to motorists and others, who pass on these roads daily.

PWD Executive Engineer (EE) Harsha, Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs) Dr. Siddegowda, C. Shankar, M. Shivakumar, Nandakumar, Manoj, Rakesh, Hanumanth, Vijayakumar, Manu Kumar, Sinchana and others were present.