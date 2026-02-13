Talk on Davos Summit at MOF

February 13, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysore Open Forum (MOF) has organised a talk on “Unravelling Davos Summit – Its Mystery & Mystique” by Sam Cherian, Founder-Chairman, Schevaran Sustainable Cleaning Solutions, Mysuru, at 10.30 am on Feb. 15 at Kalpa Kshetra Auditorium, Vijayanagar 4th Stage [Mob: 94498-19536].

He had attended this year’s World Economic Forum Summit-2026 in Davos, Switzerland, where top Government Representatives, Business Magnates and others had gathered to discuss world economy.

Sam Cherian founded Schevaran Laboratories in 1988 with a vision to build the first Indian company producing high quality cleaning and maintenance chemicals for Indian market. He established the Schevaran Innovation Centre (SIC) with an advisory team of eminent scientists.

Prior to founding Schevaran, he worked for large corporations in Europe and the United States.