‘Shivadeepotsava’ at K.G. Koppal temple

February 13, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of Shivarathri, ‘Shivadeepotsava-2026’ will be held at Maruleshwara temple in K.G. Koppal at 6 pm on Feb.15.

Temple Trust President Dr. Mahadevaiah said that the event, organised in association with Negilayogi Samaja Seva Trust and Negilayogi Mahileyara Hitaishigala Seva Balaga, will feature 20,000 Deeparadhane and night long cultural programmes. Devotees can light a minimum of 25 lamps, he said adding that the organisers will provide lamp and oil.

The winners of various contests organised as part of the event will be presented prizes at 6 pm the same day and cultural programmes will take place from 6 pm till 5 am on Feb.16.

Temple Trust General Secretary Prof. K.R. Rangaiah, Negila Yogi Trust President D. Ravikumar, Negilayogi Mahila Seva Balaga President Shobha Ramesh and Secretary Rani Mahesh were present at the press meet.

Also ‘Shiva Panchakshara Mantra Japa’ will be held at Maruleshwara temple premises from 6 pm on Feb.15. Those interested may register at Negilayogi Maruleshwara Seva Bhavan, Jayanagar. For details, contact Mob: 94834-53005 or 99006-29393 or 98455-95409.