Grand Holiday Carnival
News

Grand Holiday Carnival

February 13, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Thomas Cook India Limited, India’s leading travel services company, is organising a Holiday Carnival at Grand Mercure Hotel in Mysuru on Feb. 14 from 10 am to 6 pm and will offer special facilities.

Key attractions

Free Cruise Holidays: Available for those who book their Europe tour in advance. Additional discount is offered on spot bookings.

Special Pilgrimage Tours (Teertha Yatre): Includes Char Dham and Kailash Manasarovar.

Special Cruise Tour: Available for Lakshadweep.

Special Group Tour: Available for Ayodhya.

Available Destinations

Thomas Cook offers a wide range of destinations open to all tourists, including:

International: Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Korea, South America, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, South Africa, Kenya, USA, Canada, Vietnam, Cambodia, Switzerland, France, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan.

Cruises: Southeast Asia, Japan, and Greenland.

Domestic: Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Andaman, Kerala, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Northeast.

Cruise holidays are also available. Special Bhutan Charter Offers 7-Day Special Tour.

Other Features

Regional Language (Kannada) Tour Manager: Available for Europe Group Tours.

Special Tours: Available only for Senior Citizens.

The company has stated in its release that it offers lavish tours to various parts of the country and internationally  renowned destinations.

Contact Info for Holiday Planning

You can plan your holiday by visiting the Holiday Carnival at Grand Mercure Hotel, Mysuru, on Feb 14, 2026, or by contacting the Thomas Cook India Limited branch at Dewan’s Road, Devaraja Urs Road Cross or call Nandakishore on Mob:98862-81887 or Sachin on Mob:95905-67287.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching