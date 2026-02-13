Grand Holiday Carnival

February 13, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Thomas Cook India Limited, India’s leading travel services company, is organising a Holiday Carnival at Grand Mercure Hotel in Mysuru on Feb. 14 from 10 am to 6 pm and will offer special facilities.

Key attractions

Free Cruise Holidays: Available for those who book their Europe tour in advance. Additional discount is offered on spot bookings.

Special Pilgrimage Tours (Teertha Yatre): Includes Char Dham and Kailash Manasarovar.

Special Cruise Tour: Available for Lakshadweep.

Special Group Tour: Available for Ayodhya.

Available Destinations

Thomas Cook offers a wide range of destinations open to all tourists, including:

International: Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Korea, South America, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, South Africa, Kenya, USA, Canada, Vietnam, Cambodia, Switzerland, France, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan.

Cruises: Southeast Asia, Japan, and Greenland.

Domestic: Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Andaman, Kerala, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Northeast.

Cruise holidays are also available. Special Bhutan Charter Offers 7-Day Special Tour.

Other Features

Regional Language (Kannada) Tour Manager: Available for Europe Group Tours.

Special Tours: Available only for Senior Citizens.

The company has stated in its release that it offers lavish tours to various parts of the country and internationally renowned destinations.

Contact Info for Holiday Planning

You can plan your holiday by visiting the Holiday Carnival at Grand Mercure Hotel, Mysuru, on Feb 14, 2026, or by contacting the Thomas Cook India Limited branch at Dewan’s Road, Devaraja Urs Road Cross or call Nandakishore on Mob:98862-81887 or Sachin on Mob:95905-67287.