Former Vice-President Naidu to arrive in city this evening

February 13, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Vice-President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu, who will be on a tour of Mysuru and Kodagu districts, will arrive in city this evening.

Naidu, accompanied by his wife, is scheduled to leave from Chennai airport at 5.25 pm today and land at Mysore Airport at 6.45 pm. Upon his arrival, Naidu will drive straight to Government Guest House in Nazarbad at 7 pm and stay overnight in the city.

He will depart from the Guest House at 9.50 am tomorrow (Feb. 14) for Mysore Airport, from where he will fly by a helicopter and land at Timbertales helipad at Modur near Madikeri at 11 am.

He will travel by road to Madikeri to take part in Coorg cultural programmes organised at Greenpark Resort and Spa in Madikeri. Venkaiah Naidu will stay at Greenpark for the night and attend the 90th birthday celebrations of Atluri Poornachandra Rao, at 9.30 am on Feb. 15.

The former Vice-President will travel from Mysuru to Bengaluru by train on Feb. 18. He will stay at Lok Bhavan (formerly Raj Bhavan) in Bengaluru from Feb. 19 to 21 and will leave Bengaluru on Feb. 21.