RMBF International Trade Fair brochure launched in Mysuru

February 13, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Rotary Means Business Fellowship (RMBF), Mysuru Chapter, has officially launched the brochure for RMBF International Trade Fair-2026, scheduled to be held from May 8 to 10, marking the beginning of one of Mysuru’s upcoming large-scale business and trade platforms.

The brochure launching event was held in the presence of Mysore Airport Director P. V. Ushakumari, who was the chief guest and senior Rotarian and Managing Director of Cubic Systems Rtn. Suresh Kumar, who was the guest of honour.

The dignitaries highlighted the importance of ethical business practices, collaboration and regional growth through structured trade platforms.

The RMBF International Trade Fair-2026 aims to bring together entrepreneurs, MSMEs, startups, professionals, manufacturers and service providers from across India and abroad. The Fair is designed to promote business networking, support local enterprises and create opportunities guided by Rotary’s Four-Way Test. During the launch, RMBF members presented key features of the Trade Fair, including the exhibition layout, stall plans and early-bird stall pricing for exhibitors.

The RMBF Trade Fair organisers have invited businesses from multiple sectors to participate and leverage the platform for visibility, networking and growth.