All set for Sri Hanuman Chalisa Parayana Mahayagna tomorrow

February 13, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Avadhoota Datta Peetham, Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram, has made all preparations for ‘Sri Hanuman Chalisa Parayana Mahayagna’ to be held at Maharaja’s College grounds in city tomorrow (Feb. 14) at 9 am.

Addressing mediapersons after inspecting the arrangements at Maharaja’s College grounds this morning, Krishnaraja (KR) MLA T.S. Srivatsa and Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda shared the details related to the same.

MLA Srivatsa said, the Hanuman Chalisa has been organised under the gracious presence of Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji. An estimated 75,000 to 1 lakh devotees are expected to participate in the event that is intended at praying for Loka Kalyana (world welfare) including farmers, soldiers and the people. It has been a tradition among the people to visit Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram for Mahashivarathri. This year, they will be descending on the Ashram, on the eve of Mahashivarathri itself, tomorrow.

On priority, the seating and drinking water arrangements, parking, toilet, health and other facilities have been made at the programme venue. Prasada and Hanumad Rakshe will be distributed to the devotees, where they are seated, to avoid any chaos and confusions, said Srivatsa.

MLA Harishgowda said, Shiva Parvati Kalyana has been arranged at the venue tomorrow evening. All the people should participate in large numbers, without any fear. The Police have made elaborate security arrangements.

Former MLA L. Nagendra, former Mayor Narayan, former Chairman of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) H.V. Rajeev, Congress leader N.M. Naveen Kumar and others were present at the press meet.