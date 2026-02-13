Special Puja at Trineshwaraswamy Temple

February 13, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of Mahashivarathri, special pujas will be performed at Sri Trineshwaraswamy Temple in Mysore Palace premises, which is one of the cluster temples coming under Sri Chamundeshwari Kshetra Abhivrudhi Pradhikara, on Feb. 15.

Also, as part of the festival, the deity will be adorned with Chinnada Kolaga (Golden Mask).

After the performance of associated rituals and pujas, the temple will be opened for devotees from 6.30 am to 4.30 pm.

The temple will again be opened from 10 pm to 12 midnight on that day, according to a press release from Sri Chamundeshwari Kshetra Abhivrudhi Pradhikara Secretary.