Special Puja at Trineshwaraswamy Temple
News

Special Puja at Trineshwaraswamy Temple

February 13, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of Mahashivarathri, special pujas will be performed at Sri Trineshwaraswamy Temple in Mysore Palace premises, which is one of the cluster temples coming under Sri Chamundeshwari Kshetra Abhivrudhi Pradhikara, on Feb. 15.

Also, as part of the festival, the deity will be adorned with Chinnada Kolaga (Golden Mask).

After the performance of associated rituals and pujas, the temple will be opened for devotees from 6.30 am to 4.30 pm.

The temple will again be opened from 10 pm to 12 midnight on that day, according to a press release from Sri Chamundeshwari Kshetra Abhivrudhi Pradhikara Secretary.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching