Special agricultural zone at Chamundi foothill: MLA flags Rs. 500 crore land conversion violation

February 13, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Alleging large-scale irregularities in land use near Chamundi Hill, Krishnaraja MLA T. S. Srivatsa has charged that the Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) illegally converted 47 acres of land, valued at about Rs. 500 crore, from a no-development and special agricultural zone to a residential zone.

Speaking at a press conference near the encroached lake in K.C. Layout yesterday, he said the proposed conversion violates existing laws and threatens the greenery surrounding Chamundi Hill.

Citing the Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP)-2031 approved by the State Government in 2018, Srivatsa noted that no environmentally harmful development is permitted within a 100-metre radius of Chamundi Hill, which is officially classified as a no-development and special agricultural zone. He alleged that these legal safeguards have been ignored.

“As a MUDA member, I attended the meeting on Nov. 7, 2024, where landowners, including Rebi, Peter, Rani Peter and others, sought conversion of about 50 acres from special agricultural to residential use. The request was rejected due to zoning restrictions and a site inspection was ordered. However, after MUDA was rebranded as MDA, approval was granted in the Aug. 8, 2025, meeting to convert the land and forward the proposal to the Government,” he said, adding that the meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, who also heads the MDA.

Will only benefit the rich

Calling the justification that houses will be handed over to the poor “laughable,” he said the MDA meeting accepted the argument and gave its approval. “Once the land is converted and a new layout is developed, will the owners really provide sites to the poor at affordable rates? Are they truly that generous?” he asked sarcastically.

Pointing to prevailing property prices, he noted that each site in K.C. Layout is valued at over Rs. 1 crore. “In such a scenario, will the sites really be handed over to the poor?” he asked, expressing disbelief.

Bowing to pressure

Srivatsa further alleged that G.M. Madhu, a partner of Mysuru Layo & Infra LLP, had pressured MDA Commissioner K.R. Rakshit to clear the conversion.

“I had advised Rakshit not to act illegally or yield to influential pressure and he had agreed. But he succumbed to pressure from the land mafia and approved the conversion,” the MLA claimed.

Demanding cancellation of the conversion order, Srivatsa urged the Government not to bow to the land mafia and called for protection of Chamundi Hill, which holds immense cultural and religious significance for Mysuru.

New authority, old corruption!

The State Government may have changed the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) with the intention of eliminating corruption. However, corruption has not been eradicated, and appears to have carried over along with the transition, according to Krishnaraja MLA T. S. Srivatsa.

The massive corruption scandal in MUDA, involving thousands of crores of rupees, had drawn attention not only in Karnataka but across the country. In this backdrop, the State Government cancelled legislators’ membership in MDA as part of reform measures. Despite this, the MLA expressed suspicion that illegal activities continue even under MDA.

“Earlier, when MUDA existed, legislators were held responsible for corruption. Now, with no legislators in MDA, the question is, who is accountable for the irregularities taking place today?” he asked.