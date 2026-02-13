Lake encroachment in K.C. Layout: Fresh land grab bid revives 2015 incident

February 13, 2026

Kurubarahalli resident alleges Police inaction despite lodging complaint

Mysore/Mysuru: The attempt to encroach upon the 3 acre 40 guntas lake in K.C. Layout (Kempu Cheluvajammanni Layout), located at the foot of Chamundi Hill in Mysuru, is not new.

The lake land falls under Kurubarahalli Survey No. 4 and is being claimed as a private property, with two boards erected at the site. However, official maps of the Mysuru Development Authority identify the area as a lake.

According to Kurubarahalli resident J. Prakash, a similar encroachment attempt was made on March 19, 2015, when a compound wall was constructed. Residents strongly opposed the move and staged protests at the Nazarbad Police Station.

Following intense struggle by residents and villagers who knew about the water body, the then District Administration demolished the compound wall and cleared the encroachment.

Fresh complaint

With a renewed attempt to occupy the lake land, Prakash lodged a complaint at Nazarbad Police Station on Jan. 21.

He alleged that the Police neither registered a Non-Cognizable Report (NCR) nor initiated an inquiry and instead dismissed the matter saying they would “enquire.”

“This is our village lake, where thirsty cattle once came to drink water. Yet attempts to encroach it continue. Earlier, when villagers resisted encroachment by the powerful, cases were filed against community leaders, forcing them to make repeated Court visits while fighting for their rights. They were recently acquitted,” Prakash said.

After Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa addressed a press conference, Prakash questioned Nazarbad Police about the complaint he had filed on Jan. 21 and said he has now obtained the NCR related to the matter.

Details of the complaint

In his complaint, Prakash stated that in Survey No. 4 of Kurubarahalli, Nagrajappa, acting on behalf of the Mysore Maharaja, had leased 33.28 acres of land on Jan. 15, 1971, to Maniyamma, wife of Narayanappa.

At the time, 3.17 guntas of land was classified as ‘kere katte’ (lake bund) in the lease deed. However, Roy Peter, Manu and others allegedly encroached upon the land and constructed a compound wall.

Prakash has urged the Police to clear the encroachment on land marked as a lake and ensure justice.